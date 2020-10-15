Ryanair to close Cork and Shannon bases for the winter

Ryanair is to close its bases in Cork and Shannon this winter as Covid-19 restrictions continue to impact the travel sector.

The move comes as the company said it is cutting its winter capacity to 40pc of what it was last year.

Europe's largest airline had previously expected to operate at 60pc capacity.

However, it said that due to increased flight restrictions imposed by EU Governments, air travel to and from much of Central Europe, the UK, Ireland, Austria, Belgium and Portugal have been heavily curtailed.

This has caused forward bookings to weaken slightly in October, but "materially" in November and December, the Michael O’Leary-headed company added.

On the back of this, and its plan to operate with a 70pc load factor, it has decided to further reduce its winter schedule.

Ryanair said it expects to maintain up to 65pc of its winter route network, but with reduced flights.

In addition to Cork and Shannon, it will close its Toulouse base for the winter.

There will also be “significant” base aircraft cuts in Belgium, Germany, Spain, Portugal and Vienna.

Ryanair now expects full year (FY21) traffic to fall to around 38million guests.

Ryanair's Group CEO Michael O'Leary said: “Our focus continues to be on maintaining as large a schedule as we can sensibly operate to keep our aircraft, our pilots and our cabin crew current and employed while minimising job losses.”

Mr O’Leary warned that given the scale of the cutbacks, the airline will be implementing more unpaid leave and job sharing this winter in bases where it has agreed reduced working time and pay.

“But this is a better short-term outcome than mass job losses,” he added.

The airline said it is urging all EU Governments "to immediately, and fully, adopt the EU Commission's Traffic Light System, which allows for safe air travel between EU states on a regional basis to continue (without defective travel restrictions) for those countries and regions of Europe, who are able to demonstrate that their Covid case rates are less than 50 per 100,000 population."

Online Editors