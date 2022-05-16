Ryanair to benefit if recession takes hold in Europe, O’Leary insists

THE recovery of Europe’s airline sector could still come undone if Russia’s invasion of Ukraine intensifies or any new Covid variant emerges this year, Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary has warned.

And while he cautioned that Europe is likely to see a deep downturn or even a recession later this year, Ryanair will benefit as customers trade down to cheaper air tickets, he insisted.

“In a recession, low-cost providers, whether it’s Primark, Ikea, Lidl or Ryanair, will do better,” he said. “People will fly, but they will trade down from the higher cost providers to Ryanair.”

Speaking as the group released full-year results yesterday, Mr O’Leary said there is “no doubt” that there is a strong recovery underway in the airline sector.

And he said that while customers have been benefiting from cheaper fares, they’d edging up for the key summer season.

“Most of that I would blame on the Russian invasion of Ukraine,” said Mr O’Leary of the cheaper fares it’s been offering in recent weeks. “Easter had looked like it would be very strong and then it fell over because bookings plummeted for about four or fives weeks following the Ukraine invasion.”

He said the invasion of Ukraine “cost us” upwards to 800,000 seat bookings over Easter as the war caused people to postpone travel plans.

He added that forward bookings for Ryanair’s second quarter – July, August and September – are currently running about 10pc behind where they were in the second quarter before Covid. But pricing looks stronger.”

But he warned that there’s downside risks to Ryanair’s expectations.

“If there’s any negative newsflow either on Covid or Ukraine… then that could fall over again,” he said of the expected performance over the summer. “We were kind of scarred with the experience we had with Omicron, which damaged Christmas at short notice.”

Ryanair yesterday reported a €355m loss for the 12 months to the end of March. That compared to a loss of just over €1bn in the previous financial year. Revenue jumped from €1.64bn to €4.8bn, while passenger numbers rose from 27.5 million to 97.1 million.

Mr O’Leary said that Ryanair expects to see a “modest profit recovery” this financial year.

“We’re not sure if we’ll get back to pre-Covid profitability, which would be something north of €1bn after tax. We should have a reasonably strong first half of the year, but it all depends what the losses will be in the second half of the year,” he said.

Mr O’Leary also blasted Boeing, saying that its management are “running around like headless chickens”.

He said he “wholeheartedly” agreed with disparaging comments made in recent weeks by aviation executives in relation to Boeing.

“They’re losing market share hand over fist to Airbus and don’t seem to be responding appropriately,” he said. Ryanair is one of Boeing’s biggest customers.

“Seattle needs a reboot and it needs reboot quickly,” he said of Boeing’s chief manufacturing site. Mr O’Leary said Ryanair is currently hunting for 50 second-hand Boeing or Airbus aircraft.