Ryanair share price falls as it cuts 2019 profit guidance, blaming lower traffic and oil prices

Ryanair has lowered its full year profit guidance for 2019 from a current range of €1.25bn - €1.35bn, to a new range of €1.10bn - €1.20bn.

The low-fares airline blamed the 12pc cut in its guidance on a combination of lower passenger traffic in September, a reduction in forward bookings in its third quarter, and higher oil prices.

Ryanair’s fuel bill will be approximately €460m higher than last year.

The airline also noted higher re-accommodation costs arising from recent strike action that it experienced.

Commenting on two recent strikes, Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary said that while the airline regretted the disruptions, it had on both strike days operated over 90pc of its schedule.

"However, customer confidence, forward bookings and Q3 fares has been affected, most notably over the October school mid-terms and Christmas, in those five countries where unnecessary strikes have been repeated," Mr O’Leary said.

Last month Mr O'Leary said he was unlikely to be running the airline in five years' time. His existing five-year contract expires in September next year.

Shares in Ryanair were 8.9pc lower at €11.94 by 10:32 this morning, their lowest level in almost two years, having fallen 27pc since the industrial action ramped up in mid-July.

(Additional reporting Reuters)

Online Editors