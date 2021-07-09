Ryanair says announcement on Dublin-Kerry route ‘premature’

Ryanair has blasted Transport Minister Eamon Ryan for claiming today that the airline has finalised an agreement to operate the Dublin-Kerry route without the support of government funding.

Ryanair said no such agreement has been reached.

The route had previously been operated under a taxpayer-funded public service obligation (PSO) contract by Stobart Air under the Aer Lingus Regional brand.

The Department of Transport issued a statement this afternoon saying that Ryanair had concluded an agreement to operate the service on a commercial basis from July 19.

“I am very pleased to announce that services on the Kerry-Dublin route are to be re-instated from 19 July at no cost to the State,” said Minister Ryan.

He said that Ryanair has offered to meet the PSO requirement on the Dublin-Kerry route, ensuring fixed standards of “continuity, regularity and pricing”.

But Ryanair, headed by chief executive Michael O’Leary, swiftly issued a statement denying it has sealed an agreement to operate the service.

“While Ryanair has offered to operate a non-subsidised service on the Dublin-Kerry route, no agreement has yet been concluded and so Minister Ryan’s statement of today (which was issued without any consultation with Ryanair) is both premature and inaccurate,” it said.

The Department of Transport had said this afternoon that Ryanair would operate the Dublin-Kerry route twice a day when it launches the service this month.

The government said it won’t now launch a tender process to operate the Dublin-Kerry route as a PSO service due to Ryanair’s undertaking to operate it as a commercial route.

The Department of Transport said today that a preferred bidder has also been identified to operate the Dublin-Donegal PSO route on an interim basis until a full contract is awarded later this year.

That service had also been operated by Stobart Air.

Stobart Air operated smaller turboprop aircraft on the Dublin-Kerry route, while Ryanair operates higher capacity jets.

“I believe this is a really good outcome for the Kerry region, providing a higher capacity air service for passengers as the summer season unfolds, and supporting the local economy as it begins its recovery from Covid,” said Mr Ryan.

The Department of Transport hopes that the Dublin-Donegal service will also re-launch the same week.

“I’m hopeful that I’ll be able to announce the preferred bidder shortly with a view to services resuming, on the same basis as before, in the week commencing 19 July,” said Minister of State Hildegarde Naughton.

“Government-funded air services on the Donegal route provide vital connectivity for Donegal and the North-West region,” she said.