Ryanair ready to ‘charge back’ into Ukraine when given all-clear for flights, says Michael O’Leary

Ryanair has said, during a visit by senior managers to the war-torn capital Kyiv, it will base $3bn (€2.68bn) of aircraft in Ukraine and resume flights to the country within weeks once travel is deemed safe again.

The airline made the commitment following a meeting at Boryspil International Airport in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv between airline management and the country’s Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration of Ukraine and Minister for Infrastructure, Oleksandr Kubrakov.

Ryanair also held meetings with management of Ukraine’s main airports at Kyiv, Lviv and Odesa.

Speaking in Kyiv, Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary said the airline will “charge back” into Ukraine when it has the all-clear for flights.

His airline will base up to 30 new Boeing 737 Max aircraft worth over $3bn at the three main Ukraine airports once travel is deemed safe, he said.

“Ryanair was Ukraine’s second largest airline before the unlawful Russian invasion in February 2022. Once the skies over Ukraine have reopened for commercial aviation, Ryanair will charge back into Ukraine linking the main Ukraine airports with over 20 EU capitals, and we are working closely with the Ukrainian government to rebuild Ukraine’s aviation, industry and its economy,” he said.

Ryanair committed to returning with flights to and from Ukraine within eight weeks of the reopening of Ukraine air space by the European Union Airline Safety Agency (EASA).

“This will see 600 weekly flights being operated by Ryanair aircraft from the main airports of Kyiv, Lviv and Odesa.

“In addition, Ryanair plans to open daily domestic flights between Kyiv, Lviv and Odesa, as soon as those airports are able to handle them,” the airline said.

This will see 600 weekly flights being operated by Ryanair aircraft from the main airports of Kyiv, Lviv and Odesa

During the Boryspil visit, Ryanair’s senior management and the airport examined the condition of the airport terminals, baggage claim and passenger check-in and boarding gate areas, control points, aprons.

Ryanair congratulated the efforts of the employees of Boryspil International Airport to save and maintain the operability of the airport's infrastructure facilities during the war.

Mr O'Leary said Ryanair remains a committed partner in rebuilding and investing in Ukraine aviation.

"Today we saw that in the most difficult conditions of war, the Boryspil airport team demonstrates its professionalism and is fully ready for the resumption of flights as soon as possible,” he said.

Oleksiy Dubrevskyy, CEO of Boryspil Airport, said the visit was a “powerful signal” that the largest airline in Europe sees huge potential in the Ukrainian air transport market.

"We, meanwhile, are ready to move from strategic planning to specific operational actions when the airspace becomes open and safe for civil aviation," he said.

On This Day In History - July 20th