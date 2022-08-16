| 16.1°C Dublin

Ryanair ramps up October capacity in the UK, citing Heathrow cap

Ryanair Chief Executive Officer Michael O'Leary has described Heathrow airport as &quot;hopeless&quot;. Expand

Close

Ryanair Chief Executive Officer Michael O'Leary has described Heathrow airport as &quot;hopeless&quot;.

Ryanair Chief Executive Officer Michael O'Leary has described Heathrow airport as "hopeless".

Ryanair Chief Executive Officer Michael O'Leary has described Heathrow airport as "hopeless".

Siddharth Philip

Ryanair is adding 500 flights to its autumn schedule from its base at London Stansted airport as the discount carrier looks to win more customers after Heathrow extended a cap on capacity.

The extra flights will give Ryanair an additional 100,000 seats during the mid-term school holidays to destinations including Spain, Italy, Portugal and Greece, the airline said in an emailed statement.

On Monday, Heathrow said a daily limit of 100,000 departing passengers will now apply until October 29 as the UK's biggest hub contends with a prolonged labour shortage at ground-handling firms.

Describing Heathrow as "hopeless," Ryanair Chief Executive Officer Michael O'Leary said both the carrier and Stansted have sufficient staff to handle the extra flights.

Business Newsletter

Read the leading stories from the world of business.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy