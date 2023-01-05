Ryanair raises its profit target following Christmas holiday splurge for budget airlines

Ryanair, Europe’s biggest discount airline, raised its full-year profit target following a stronger-than-expected Christmas travel period, spurring gains across European airline stocks.

Earnings for the 12 months through March this year could reach €1.425bn, versus a previous target of as much as €1.2bn, Ryanair said. Profit in the December quarter was close to €200m, it said.

Shares of the carrier gained as much as 7pc in Dublin, their biggest intraday gain since April.

Discount rivals EasyJet and Wizz Air advanced 7.1pc and 10pc respectively, while full-service operators Air France-KLM and IAG, parent of British Airways and Aer Lingus, added almost 4pc.

Ryanair said Christmas season bookings and fares benefited from pent-up demand, with people able to travel freely during the period for the first time in three years.

The company maintained its full-year traffic guidance of 168 million passengers, indicating the earnings increase has been spurred mostly by people paying more.

“On the strength of this evidence, demand for short-haul leisure travel in Europe remains healthy, and we are increasingly optimistic going into the next reporting season,” Bernstein analyst Alex Irving said in a note.

Ryanair cautioned the guidance “remains heavily dependent upon avoiding adverse events” in the year’s final quarter, such as a worsening of the Covid-19 pandemic or a deterioration of the war in Ukraine. It expects a loss for the three months regardless, since the lucrative Easter travel season falls in April.

The discount specialist said it has seen a “recent softening” of traffic and pricing on UK outbound services and Irish flights to provincial British cities, which will weigh on the quarter.

Data from aviation analytics firm Cirium shows the number of flights from the UK during the festive period remained 22pc down on pre-coronavirus levels, though 6pc more flights departed on Christmas Day itself than in 2019.

Ryanair shares closed 6.77pc higher at €13.70 on Thursday, the strongest performer on the Iseq.

It lost 20pc in 2022, its worst performance since 2018.

​