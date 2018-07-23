Ryanair profits fall 20pc in three months amid higher fuel and pilot costs

Profits after tax at Ryanair have fallen 20pc year-on-year to €319m in the three months to 30 June.

Higher fuel and staff costs off-set the airline’s increase in revenue, which grew 9pc to €2bn, Ryanair said in a trading update today.

The earlier timing of Easter also led to a 4pc decline in average fares.

Ryanair experienced passenger growth of 7pc year-on-year during the period, with the group carrying 37.6 million passengers in the three months.

"As previously guided, quarter one profits after tax fell by 20pc to €319m due to lower fares, the absence of half of Easter in the quarter, higher oil prices and pilot costs," Michael O’Leary, CEO of Ryanair, said.

"Traffic grew 7pc to 37.6m, despite over 2,500 flight cancellations caused by air traffic control staff shortages and air traffic control strikes. Ryanair’s lower fares delivered an industry leading 96pc load factor."

During the period staff costs at the airline increased 34pc, which the airline said was primarily due to 20pc pay increases for pilots, 9pc more flight hours, and a 3pc general pay increase for the airlines non-flight staff.

On the matter of Brexit, the airline said that it remains concerned by the danger of a hard Brexit, and believes the risk of a hard Brexit is "being underestimated".

Ryanair said that it may be forced to restrict the voting rights of all non-European Union shareholders in the event of a hard Brexit, to ensure that it remains majority owned and controlled by EU shareholders.

Looking forward, the airline said it continues to guide its financial year 2019 profits after tax in a range of €1.25bn to €1.35bn.

