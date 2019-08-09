Ryanair passengers face threat of major disruption as Irish-based pilots back strikes

RYANAIR passengers face the threat of major disruption during peak holiday season after Irish-based pilots voted overwhelmingly in favour of industrial action today.

The Irish Airline Pilots Association warned it may announce strike dates next week after members backed industrial action by 94pc in a ballot.

A spokesperson said it plans to write to management at the low fares airline early next week to outline its plans.

The pilots could choose to join their UK-based colleagues who have announced strike dates later this month and early next month.

Members of the British Airline Pilots Association plan to walk off the job for 48 hours on August 22, followed by a 72 hour stoppage on September 2.

Ialpa has given the airline a deadline next Monday to accept its demands for improvements to pay and a range of terms and conditions including maternity leave benefits.

The potential stand-off with its Irish crew poses a major problem for the airline that is already in conflict with its UK-based pilots.

It is also facing a showdown with staff after chief executive Michael O’Leary announced recently that up to 900 jobs– including 600 pilot posts – could be axed.

The budget airline has just recovered from a major campaign of industrial action involving pilots and cabin crew that spread through its European bases last summer and forced it to cancel hundreds of flights.

In a statement, Ialpa’s parent union Fórsa said the pilots will give notice of industrial action unless pay, working conditions and related issues are addressed.

The union said it represents 180 of the airline’s directly-employed pilots.

It submitted a pay claim in late March this year seeking pay levels and terms and conditions that it says are in line with industry norms.

In a statement, it said the airline is in a healthy financial position and can fairly reward its pilots after posting profits of €1bn last year.

Fórsa assistant general secretary Ian McDonnell said industrial action could be avoided if Ryanair management “engaged professionally and constructively in talks”. He claimed the airline was using “stalling tactics” in the negotiations, “where it had sought costings of the union’s claim and then failed to provide the operational information needed to make the calculations”.

“They [pilots] feel they have been forced into contemplating potentially-disruptive industrial action by a company that seems either unwilling or unable to negotiate in a professional and constructive manner,” insisted Mr McDonnell.

He added: “At this stage, only a substantive counter-proposal, which properly addresses all areas of our claim, will be enough to prevent us serving notice of industrial action next week.”

Ryanair has been asked for comment.

More to follow...

