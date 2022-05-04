Ryanair passenger numbers up thanks to Easter holiday boom

Ryanair passenger numbers surged more than 3 million as the Easter break saw a rise in people travelling abroad.

Ryanair carried a total of 14.24 million in April, compared to 11.2 million in March, with a load factor of 91pc, compared to 87pc in March.

The carrier operated over 82,600 flights in April, with a 91pc load factor. Those figures were up almost 22pc on March flight numbers.

March traffic was impacted by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Ryanair said in a statement on Wednesday, with 2,000 flights to and from Ukraine cancelled in the month due to airspace closures as a result of international sanctions following Russia’s invasion on February 24.

December, January and February traffic was damaged by Omicron restrictions, the company said in an update on Wednesday.

Goodbody analysts Mark Simpson and Nuala McMahon said the Easter-driven performance has reinforced their belief “that airlines will talk up the strength of demand and pricing into this summer season in the pending results season”.

They said last month’s data point was the best load factor seen since March 2020.

In 2021, Ryanair Holdings reported a full-year loss of €815m after full-year traffic fell 81pc to 27.5m due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Last month, Ryanair said it expects to report a net loss of between €350m and €400m for the year ended 31 March 2022.

Its previous guidance had estimated losses of between €250m and €450m.

Year-end net debt fell to €1.5bn, compared to €2.3bn in March 2021.

The firm has increased its fuel hedging to 80pc cover for its full-year 2023 guidance. Ryanair will release full-year results on May 16.

The group said in a statement last month that full-year traffic recovered to over 97 million passengers, well above its 2021 numbers but still below pre-Covid traffic of 149 million.

In March, Ryanair operated over 67,800 flights with an 87pc load factor, with passenger numbers up to 11.2 million, compared to 0.5 million in March 2021.