Ryanair passenger numbers rise in May

Ryanair passenger numbers rose by over 1 million in May as the airline industry continues to make a strong comeback following the impact of Covid-19 pandemic.

Ryanair carried a total of 15.4 million passengers in May, compared to 14.2 million the month prior. The budget airline reported a load factor of 92pc for the month, up 1pc from April.

The strong May numbers also marked a 756pc increase on the 1.8 million passengers recorded by the carrier last year before restrictions had eased in many markets.

The carrier operated over 88,400 flights in May, a rise of almost 6,000 from April, illustrating the growing demand for travel.

So far this year, Ryanair passenger numbers stand at 123.9 million, a 310pc increase compared to the same period in 2021.

The demand for flights comes amid ongoing airport disruption due to staff shortages, including in Dublin, Amsterdam, Brussels and Manchester. Dublin Airport recorded lengthy queues outside and inside both terminal buildings last weekend, with more than 1,400 passengers missing their flights as a result.

The airport will now head into the June Bank Holiday weekend with security staff levels at 70pc of pre-pandemic levels.

Ryanair has also rejected the DAA’s application for an 88pc price increase on airport charges, with chief executive Eddie Wilson commenting: “The DAA should instead concentrate on fixing recruitment to deliver an efficient customer service through security rather than dreaming up new charges for facilities that nobody wants and which damage tourism recovery.”