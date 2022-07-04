Ryanair passenger numbers rise in June

Ryanair passenger numbers grew by half a million last month following increased demand for summer holidays.

Ryanair carried a total of 15.9 million passengers in June, compared to 15.4 million the month prior.

This also marked a 208pc increase from June 2021 where the budget airline reported a total of 5.3 million passengers.

The carrier operated over 88,400 flights in June, a slight rise from May as the summer season continues. Ryanair reported a load factor of 95pc for the month, up 3pc from May.

Halfway through the year, Ryanair passenger numbers now stand at 134.5 million, a 283pc increase compared to the first six months of 2021.

Despite the increased appetite for travel, passengers continue to battle airport disruption. Last weekend, airport workers in Paris forced the cancellation of a number of flights, with promises of more to follow this month.

Ryanair cabin crew based in Spain also revealed plans to strike for 12 days in July.

In an interview with the UK’s Daily Telegraph last month, Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary said that any strike action will impact “less than 1pc” of Ryanair’s European operations, with crew earning between £24,000 and £45,000.

“The vast majority of people are delighted to be in jobs and also back working post-Covid,” he said.

“Everyone can afford to pay their rent. This idea that people are on minimum wage or they don’t get paid when they don't fly – it’s complete rubbish.”

Staff shortages in airports globally, from Toronto to Dublin, have led to lengthy queues and delays, while the rising number of Covid-19 cases have forced Aer Lingus to cancel a number of flights in recent days.