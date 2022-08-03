Ryanair passenger numbers increase in July

Ryanair passenger numbers grew by 900,000 in July as the demand for summer getaways showed no sign of slowing.

Ryanair carried a total of 16.8 million passengers in July, compared to 15.9 million in June.

This also marked a 81pc increase from July 2021 where the budget airline welcomed a total of 9.3 million passenger onbaord.

The carrier operated around 92,300 flights in July, with a load factor of 96pc for the month.

This was also an increase in the number of flights last month, with the airline operating 88,400 flights in June.

Total Ryanair passenger numbers in the year to date now stand at 142 million, a 255pc increase compared to the same period last year where restrictions remained in place in many regions.

Last week, Ryanair published its first quarter results, posting a profit as traffic bounced back strongly following the easing of Covid restrictions.

The airline reported a profit after tax of €170m from April to June, its first financial quarter of the year. In Q1 2021, the company recorded a loss of €273m.

However, this year’s profit remained well below the profit after tax of €243m in the first quarter of 2020.

Revenues soared by 602pc in the quarter compared to the same period in 2021 to reach €2.6bn.