Ryanair orders $40bn worth of Boeing planes in marker of ambition

Ryanair has announced a massive order to buy up to 300 Boeing jets in a move that marks the Irish airline’s growth planes and provides a major boost to the US plane maker.

The scale of the order suggests an end to a row that has rumbled for more than a year between the Michael O’Leary led airline and Boeing over frustration at the slow pace of delivery of an early plane order. On Tuesday however Ryanair said it had placed a new firm order for 150 of the largest version of Boeing's 737 MAX 10 and has options to buy another 150. Ryanair said it will allow it to increase passenger numbers to 300 million a year by March 2034 from the 168 million flown to the end of March this year.

The larger MAX 10 craft carries 230 passengers – 30 more than the current version.

At list prices the new planes would cost around $40bn but Ryanair is very likely to extract a big discount for its bulk orders.