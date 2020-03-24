Ryanair not expecting any commercial flights during April or May as it offers planes to EU governments

Most of Ryanair’s flights will be grounded from today.

Ryanair has offered all its more than 450 aircraft to EU governments for use for rescue flights and to transport vital medicines, personal protective equipment and emergency food supplies.

Ryanair chief executive Michael O’Leary said in a message to customers this morning that the airline does not expect to be operating any commercial flights during April or May.

“At this time, no one knows how long this Covid shutdown will last,” he said. “The experience in China suggests a three-month period for the spread of the virus to be contained and reduced.”

He added: “We do not expect to operate flights during the months of April and May at this time, but this will clearly depend upon government advice, and we will in all cases comply with these instructions.”

Most of Ryanair’s flights will be grounded from today.

“We have offered our aircraft to all EU governments, both for rescue flights and to operate essential flights for the movement of vital medicines, personal protective equipment, and if necessary, emergency food supplies,” Mr O’Leary said.

“As Europe’s borders become congested or closed, it’s vital Ryanair plays its part to keep vital medicines and food supplies moving,” he added. “We are continuing to work with EU governments on rescue flights to return stranded passengers to their home country.”

“While the immediate future is uncertain, it is important to remember that, like all pandemics, this crisis will pass,” the airline boss said.

“Our governments and health agencies are taking unprecedented action, but they require our support, so by working together we can help to eliminate Covid-19 and allow our lives to return to normality,” urged Mr O’Leary.

“We will do everything we can to keep our aircraft, our crews and our engineering teams operational so that when Europe defeats this Covid-19 pandemic, we are ready to return to flying,” he said.

Online Editors