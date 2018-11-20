Ryanair launches twice weekly service from Dublin Airport to Ukraine capital
Ryanair is launching a new service from Dublin Airport to the capital of Ukraine.
The budget airline will operate the route to Kyiv twice weekly from April of next year .
Dublin Airport Managing Director Vincent Harrison said that, with a population of more than 2.8 million, Kyiv is a major city in eastern Europe with an abundance of culture and history.
Dublin Airport has welcomed almost 27 million passengers in the first 10 months of the year, a 6pc increase over the same period in 2017.
More than 1.6 million extra passengers have travelled through the airport between January and October..
Online Editors