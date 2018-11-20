Ryanair is launching a new service from Dublin Airport to the capital of Ukraine.

Ryanair launches twice weekly service from Dublin Airport to Ukraine capital

The budget airline will operate the route to Kyiv twice weekly from April of next year .

Dublin Airport Managing Director Vincent Harrison said that, with a population of more than 2.8 million, Kyiv is a major city in eastern Europe with an abundance of culture and history.

Dublin Airport has welcomed almost 27 million passengers in the first 10 months of the year, a 6pc increase over the same period in 2017.

More than 1.6 million extra passengers have travelled through the airport between January and October..

