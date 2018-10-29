Ryanair investor to seek removal of the chairman at AGM

A group of pension funds which has invested in Ryanair is to seek the removal of the company's chairman, David Bonderman, and the publication of succession plans for CEO Michael O'Leary at the airline's next AGM.

The Local Authority Pension Fund Forum (LAPFF) has written to Michael Cawley, chairman of Ryanair's nominations committee, to say that it will seek to put resolutions regarding both demands before the meeting.

It will need the support of other shareholders in order to do this and has embarked on discussions in this regard.

LAPFF is a group representing the pension funds of a number of UK local authorities. Its members own around 1pc of the airline.

At last year's AGM, the group opposed the re-election of Mr Bonderman. However, he was re-elected with more than 70pc of votes in his favour.

Ryanair said yesterday: "Shareholders recently passed all AGM resolutions by a large majority, including the nomination of directors and chairman. They appreciate how fortunate we are to have an outstanding chairman like David Bonderman to guide the board and the airline."

The LAPFF said it was concerned about the length of time that Mr Bonderman has been chairman - 22 years.

It said the recent industrial issues faced by the carrier may have been smoothed over more easily if there had been a different chairman.

In his letter to Mr Cawley, LAPFF chair Cllr Ian Greenwood said: "It appears that Ryanair faces a prolonged transition to a more stable employment model and improved industrial relations.

"As long-term shareholders, we believe that Ryanair can continue to grow and prosper, but (we) also consider that this must involve change."

Mr O'Leary's contract as CEO is due to expire next year.

At the company's 2018 AGM last month, he said he would be happy to go back onto a 12-month rolling contract, like he has had in the past.

His current deal came with a five-year term.

"I'm very happy to go on to a rolling 12-month contract," Mr O'Leary said. "I own 4pc of the company; it's not like I'm going to go anywhere. They want me to sign another contract for a period of years. I'm not sure whether I want to sign up for another five years.

"That would take me to 62. I'm not sure Mrs O'Leary would be very happy if I agreed to another five years."

Ryanair told the market last week that profit after tax had fallen 7pc in the first half of its financial year, despite revenue rising 8pc. Higher fuel and staff costs ate into its margin.

Mr O'Leary said it would be a tough winter for the industry and some carriers would go bust.

