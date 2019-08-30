Ryanair Group appoint Eddie Wilson as CEO of airline

Ryanair Group has appointed its long-time HR chief Eddie Wilson as chief executive of Ryanair, beginning on September 1.

He’ll report to Ryanair Group CEO Michael O’Leary alongside the heads of the group’s other airlines: Buzz, Laudamotion and Malta Air.

The move is a key appointment under Ryanair’s new structure. Eddie Wilson joined Ryanair in 1997 has head of HR and has been a senior member of the management team since then.

Prior to joining Ryanair he was human resources manager for computer maker Gateway 2000.

Online Editors