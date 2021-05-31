Ryanair flight from Dublin makes emergency landing in Berlin

A Ryanair passenger jet made an emergency landing in Berlin on Sunday after the crew was informed by German Air Traffic Control of a potential security threat on board.

The flight made the diversion after a bomb threat, according to German newspaper Bild Zeitung.

The flight from Dublin to Krakow landed safely in Germany and passengers were taken off the plane to facilitate security checks of passengers and all baggage.

Following an eight-hour delay passengers travelled onwards to Krakow on a spare Ryanair aircraft, a spokesperson for the airline said.

“The crew on a Ryanair flight from Dublin to Krakow FR1901 yesterday (30 May) were notified by German ATC of a potential security threat on board. The captain followed procedures and diverted to the nearest airport, Berlin,” Ryanair said.

“The aircraft landed safely and passengers were offloaded to facilitate extensive security checks of passengers and all baggage. Once cleared by German authorities, passengers travelled onwards to Krakow on a spare Ryanair aircraft after a delay on the ground of approximately 8 hrs,” the spokesperson added.

Ryanair said that it “apologises sincerely to all affected passengers for this unavoidable delay, which was outside the airline’s control.”

The incident comes a week after the forced landing of a Ryanair passenger plane in Belarus to detain a government opposition journalist.

A Ryanair flight from Greece to Lithuania was forced to land at Minsk Airport in Belarus.

Journalist and blogger Roman Protasevich, who ran a Government opposition social media Telegram channel NEXTA from Belarus, was detained when the plane landed at Minsk.