Ryanair has reported a €20m loss for the three months to 31 December 2018.

Ryanair flies into €20m loss 'driven by decline in average fares'

The loss was driven by a 6pc decline in average fares, according to a trading update from the group.

During the period the low-fares airline also experienced higher fuel, staff and EU261 costs.

However ancillary revenue, that is revenue from non-ticket items such as baggage fees and in-flight sales, grew 26pc during the three months.

Overall and revenue was up 9pc to €1.53bn, equating to a revenue increase of 1pc per passenger.

Ryanair’s Michael O’Leary said: "While a €20m loss in Q3 was disappointing, we take comfort that this was entirely due to weaker than expected air fares so our customers are enjoying record low prices, which is good for current and future traffic growth."

"While ancillary revenues performed strongly, up 26pc in Q3, this was offset by higher fuel, staff and EU261 costs."

Passenger growth increased 8pc during the period, while the airline's load factor was 96pc.

The airline added that priority boarding and reserved seating grew strongly during the three months.

Elsewhere it said that a "transformational improvement" to its digital platform is underway and would be completed before year-end.

"This will further improve personalisation, and triple capacity, as we grow to 200 million guests per annum and welcome over 1bn platform visits each year."

