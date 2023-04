Airline in US court battle with third-party travel sites over allegedly libellous communications

The alleged Ryanair statements included that third-party sites sometimes offer a 'bogus discount', the counterclaim said. Photo: Urbanandsport/Nur/ Getty Images

Ryanair will face allegations it made defamatory statements over communications it is claimed to have sent to customers to discourage them from using travel-search websites such as Booking.com.