Ryanair expects to operate ‘few, if any’ flights from Ireland after January

Ryanair says it plans to operate "few, if any” flights to and from Ireland and the UK from the end of January until the latest travel restrictions are eased.

In a statement today the Michael O’Leary headed company said it expects the newly announced Covid-19 lockdowns in Ireland, the UK, and a small number of other European Union countries this week, will “materially reduce” its flight schedules and traffic forecast through January, February and March.

The airline now expects its January traffic to fall to under 1.25 million passengers.

The new restrictions could also reduce February and March traffic to as little as 500,000 passengers each month, it said.

In response to the measures Ryanair will “significantly cut” its flight schedules from Thursday January 21. This will result in “few, if any, flights being operated to/from Ireland or the UK from the end of January” until the latest travel restrictions are removed.

The airline says it now estimates it will carry fewer than 30 million passengers in the 12 months to March 31.

The airline is predicting passenger numbers of between 26 million and 30 million for the 12 month period. It had previously forecast to carry below 35 million passengers as Covid-19 continues to impact the airline sector.

The airline added that it does not expect these flight cuts and further traffic reductions will materially affect its net loss for the year to 31 March 2021, as many of these flights would have been loss making.

It also called on the Irish and UK Governments to accelerate the pace of vaccine rollouts.

A spokesperson for Ryanair said: “Ireland's Covid-19 travel restrictions are already the most stringent in Europe, and so these new flight restrictions are inexplicable and ineffective when Ireland continues to operate an open border between the Republic and the North of Ireland.”

“Since Ireland's third lockdown will not get rid of the Covid virus, there is an onus on the Irish Government to accelerate the rollout of vaccines, and the fact that the Danish Government, with a similar five million population, has already vaccinated 10 times more citizens than Ireland shows that emergency action is needed to speed Covid vaccinations in Ireland,” the spokesperson added.

All Ryanair customers affected by the further flight cancellations and further travel restrictions will receive emails advising them of their entitlements of free moves and, or refunds later today, the airline said.

The travel industry has been particularly badly impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

In its financial year 2020 Ryanair carried 149 million passengers.

