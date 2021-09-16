Ryanair expects to carry 225 million passengers a year by 2026

Ryanair says it expects to carry 225 million passengers a year by 2026.

The airline had pre-Covid traffic of 149 million people a year.

In a statement ahead of its AGM on Thursday, the group said it has raised its five-year growth forecast to 50pc from 33pc.

The airline also expects to create over 5,000 new jobs for pilots, cabin crew and engineers over the next five years.

Ryanair said that subject to no adverse Covid developments, and vaccinations remaining at 90pc plus across Europe, it will take delivery of 210 Boeing 737 Gamechanger aircraft over the next five years.

"The performance of the B737 Gamechanger aircraft this summer has exceeded our expectations. Operational reliability, fuel consumption, and lower CO2 emissions have so far exceeded guidelines with very positive passenger and crew feedback to these new, more fuel efficient, quieter aircraft,” Ryanair's Michael O'Leary said.

“With these new deliveries, Ryanair will open 10 new bases across Europe this year as we work with airport partners to help them recover traffic and jobs post Covid, and take up slot opportunities that are being vacated by competitor airlines who have collapsed or significantly reduced their fleet sizes,” Mr O’Leary added.

Ryanair said that based on proxy votes already received, its shareholders have approved all resolutions scheduled for the AGM.

The shareholders will receive an update on the group's post-Covid recovery plans today.