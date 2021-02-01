Ryanair expects full year loss of nearly €1bn amid ‘most challenging’ period

Ryanair has reported a loss of €306m in the three months to 31 December

Ryanair said it expects to report a loss of between of between €850m and €950m for its financial 2021.

The low-cost airline said this would be “the most challenging year in Ryanair’s 35 year history.”

Recently announced Covid-19 lockdowns and travel restrictions across the European Union and UK will reduce its forecasted financial year 2021 traffic to between 26million and 30million. The airline had previously forecasted up to 35million in passenger traffic for the period.

The airline said quarter four visibility “remains limited” due to uncertain and changing Covid-19 travel restrictions, European lockdowns, the timing of the rollout of vaccines across the EU and a very close-in booking curve.

"We are cautiously guiding an FY21 net loss (pre-exceptional items) of between €850m and €950m,” it added.

Ryanair reported a loss of €306m in the three months to 31 December 2020.

The airline saw its traffic fall by 78pc over the three months, according to a trading update. In the corresponding period in 2019 Ryanair made a profit of €88m.

Revenue in the three months fell by 82pc to €340m. Ancillary revenue delivered a “solid performance” as more guests chose priority boarding and reserved seating.

Ryanair expects the latest lockdowns and pre-arrival Covid-19 test requirement to “materially reduce” flight schedules and traffic through to Easter.

The airline expects intra-European airline capacity to be “significantly reduced” for the next few years. However, it said this will create growth opportunities for it to take advantage of recovery growth incentives.

Ryanair said that as soon as the Covid-19 virus recedes it and its partner airports will rapidly restore schedules and recover lost traffic.

The airline had €3.5bn cash at 31 December.

Since March last year the group has lowered cash burn by cutting costs, participating in EU Government payroll support schemes, cancelling share buybacks and deferring non-essential capital expenditure.

The group also raised funds through a €400m share placing and an €850m Eurobond in September.

Online Editors