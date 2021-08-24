Ryanair ending flights from Northern Ireland 

Ryanair launched new routes to Ibiza, Valencia and Milan in July.

RYANAIR is pulling out of Northern Ireland as it ends its flights from Belfast International Airport and Belfast City.

The International has confirmed that the airline is pulling its routes to Alicante, Barcelona (Girona), Gdansk, Krakow, London Stansted, Malaga, Malta, Manchester, Milan (Bergamo) and Warsaw on October 30.

Routes to sun destinations from Belfast City had been due to finish at the end of the summer.

It’s understood it will withdraw from the City on September 12, ending links to Alicante, Barcelona, Faro, Malaga, and Palma de Mallorca Ibiza, Valencia, and Milan

A spokeswoman for Belfast City said the routes had only been seasonal.

It stopped flying from City of Derry Airport last year.

Belfast International Airport confirmed Ryanair was leaving completely on October 30.

A spokesman said: “It is disappointing that Ryanair has now decided to withdraw operations from the entire Northern Ireland market at the end of October, having variously had a presence in all three local airports in recent years.

“It has been a difficult period for aviation and a time when consumers need some stability and faith in the Northern Ireland air transport network.”

But the spokesman said the move was not unexpected.

“As we have been anticipating such a move, we have been engaging with our existing and other new airlines to provide continuity on the routes to be vacated by Ryanair, and to help sustain employment in the aviation industry at a local level in Northern Ireland. “To this end we hope to be able to make announcements regarding fresh route development in the near future.”

An aviation analyst, Sean M, was first to reveal Ryanair’s wholesale departure from Northern Ireland, tweeting on Monday morning: “Ryanair appear to have removed all Belfast International flights from sale after October 30 2021. The airline is also expected to leave Belfast City on September 12 2021.

“If true, it will mean no Ryanair flights in Northern Ireland.”

Ryanair had not responded to a request for comment by the time of publication.