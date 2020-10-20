Ryanair customers give brand thumbs down during Covid crisis

More than half of Ryanair's customers here - 55pc - said the brand failed to live up to expectations during the Covid pandemic, according to a new survey.

The airline was the worst-performing brand in the survey by The CX Company in its annual CXi Ireland Customer Experience Report.

Eir and Aer Lingus also fared badly, with 36pc of the telc o's customers and 29pc of the airline's passengers saying they failed to live up to expectations as the virus swept the country.

Ryanair and Aer Lingus faced significant challenges as they dealt with customers who were unable to travel as airlines were virtually shut down.

The brand that most exceeded customer expectations was Allcare Pharmacies, according to the report, with 36pc of customers saying it did so during the crisis.

Laya Healthcare and An Post were tied second, with a 33pc approval rating.

Supermarket chains Marks & Spencer, Lidl, and Dunnes Stores have all featured in the overall top 10 for customer experience in the survey, ranked seventh, eight and tenth respectively.

Despite the bad press insurer FBD has received for not paying out business interruption claims caused by the pandemic, it has been ranked joint eighth in the customer experience survey.

Credit unions scored top, with the Shaws Department Stores chain second. The credit unions have been in the number one spot since the annual survey started six years ago.

"Just under 70pc of brands in the survey improved their CX [customer experience] score this year, compared to only 10pc last year - an indication that the pandemic has moved customer experience from a boardroom discussion to frontline action," noted the report.

"The Irish Credit Union and An Post are the only two brands to maintain top 10 status since the survey started in 2015," it added.

Irish Independent