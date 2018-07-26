Ryanair confirms Irish flight cancellations for August Bank Holiday which will affect 3,500 passengers

Ryanair has announced that 20 of their 300 flights to and from Dublin on the Friday of August Bank Holiday due to a pilots strike.

Ryanair has announced that 20 of their 300 flights to and from Dublin on the Friday of August Bank Holiday due to a pilots strike.

A spokesman for the low-cost airline confirmed details of the flights that will be affected on August 3.

He claimed that a union representing pilots has refused to meet airline bosses for further talks and said up to 300 Dublin-based jobs will be at risk in October.

He said: "As FORSA rejected our offer to meet yesterday and discuss the planned aircraft and job cuts in Dublin from October, and instead called just 20 of our 300 planned flights to/from Ireland next Friday.

Ryanair pilots went on strike this week in a row over pay and conditions (Niall Carson/PA)

"All 3,500 affected customers have already been notified by email/SMS earlier today and will be readily re-accommodated (or refunded) on other Ryanair flights between Ireland-UK routes."

Relations between management and staff are at a low point and today Taoiseach Leo Varadkar appealed to both sides to return to the table and to think about their customers who will be affected.

However he said any decision to cut staff was a “commercial” one.

“I am very concerned with the escalation in the Ryanair dispute, particularly the impact it's going to have on holidaymakers and people who spent months saving up for their holidays and who are now perhaps not being able to take their holiday,” he said.

“So I would really ask Ryanair and the unions to think about the people and the customers, the ones that ultimately pay the wages of the pilots and the cabin crew, and the ones who ultimately pay the dividends of the shareholders and keep the board in office and I would ask that they get around the table, come to an agreement and allow things to return to normal,” he added.

The warning over job losses came after the airline put 100 pilots and 200 cabin crew on protective notice of redundancy, meaning they could lose their jobs when the airline moves six aircraft from Dublin to October.

Online Editors