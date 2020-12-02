Ryanair ‘close’ to ordering more Boeing Max jets

Boeing 737 MAX aircraft at Boeing facilities, the airliner was grounded after two fatal crashes Photo: Lindsey Wasson/Reuters

Ryanair scaled back its ambitions for a fresh order of Boeing’s 737 Max jet in recent weeks, having originally been considering an order for as many as 200 of the aircraft as it comes back into service around the world.

News agency Reuters said yesterday that the airline is ‘close’ to ordering dozens of the jets.

The airline said it does not comment on “rumour or speculation”.

The Irish Independent reported at the beginning of October that Ryanair and Boeing were in talks for an order that would include a mix of Max 10 and Max 200 aircraft.

The airline was originally contemplating an order that would have seen it buy between 150 and 200 Max jets, but that ambition was scaled back towards the end of October, it’s understood.

At list prices, the Max 200 sells for $124.8m (€106m) each, while a Max 10 costs $134.9m, according to Boeing. The 737 Max 200 can carry 200 passengers in a single cabin configuration, while the Max 10 can carry 204.

Ryanair currently has an order for 75 Max 200 jets, with an option on an additional 135 of the aircraft variant.

Boeing's Max jets were grounded all over the world for 20 months following two deadly crashes involving the aircraft.

Last month, the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) cleared the jets to fly after significant technical changes to the Max design.

On Monday, the FAA sanctioned the first delivery of a Max jet since March 2019. The agency is inspecting every single Max jet before they can be delivered to customers.

Ryanair - which currently has a fleet of more than 450 aircraft - was the launch customer for the Max 200, placing an order for 100 of the jets in 2014.

Ryanair is hoping to take delivery of its first Max aircraft in January or February next year, and to have between 30 and 40 of the jets in service in time for the summer of 2021.

Ryanair has about €4bn of cash on its books as well as 333 unencumbered aircraft, with a book value of €7bn.

It raised €400m in equity in September via a share placement and subsequently issued a five-year €850m bond that was five times oversubscribed.

Yesterday, a unit of Dublin-based China Development Bank (CDB) Financial Leasing completed a sale and leaseback agreement with Calgary-based WestJet for eight Max 8 aircraft.

Online Editors