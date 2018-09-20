Ryanair chairman reappointed as airline lifts media ban at AGM

Ryanair chairman David Bonderman has been re-elected at the company’s annual general meeting.

Mr Bonerman was elected with 70.5pc of votes in favour.

Chief executive Michael O’Leary has also been re-elected with 98.5pc of votes, as has independent director Kyran McLaughlin, who received just 66.8pc of votes in favour of his reappointment.

This is the first AGM that Ryanair has held since it agreed to recognise trade unions.

Ryanair did a dramatic turnaround this morning, permitting all media to its AGM. It occurred after the The Irish Independent, RTE and The Financial Times legitimately gained access to the event.

Chief executive Michael O'Leary joked as the AGM got underway that the meeting had "100pc load factor" of media.

Mr O'Leary will also give a media briefing after the AGM, something the airline had previously said would not take place.

One shareholder said the effort to prevent media from attending the AGM had been a "retrogade" step, but thanked the airline's board for letting them attend.

As previously disclosed in the company’s 2018 Annual Report, Charlie McCreevy and Declan McKeon chose not to seek re-election at the AGM.

Chairman David Bonderman thanked both Mr McCreevy and Mr McKeon for their contribution over the last eight years and welcomed both Emer Daly and Róisín Brennan as new members of the board.

