Ryanair CEO Eddie Wilson says no delivery delays for Boeing Max planes expected after latest snag

Ryanair has insisted that it sees no potential delivery issues with its Max aircraft after Boeing slowed production of the jets following the discovery of a problem with fittings provided by a third-party supplier.

Ryanair has 24 remaining 737 Max aircraft to take delivery of between now and June, from a total of 51 that were scheduled to be received in time for this summer.

Boeing has slowed production of the troubled Max jet after a defect was detected in a part from a supplier. Spirit Aerosystems said it found that a “non-standard” manufacturing process was used during the installation of fittings on the vertical tail of certain Max models.

Boeing said it wasn’t an immediate safety issue and that Max jets already in service can continue flying.

Ryanair chief executive Eddie Wilson said he doesn’t envisage the production delays hitting the airline’s delivery schedule.

“I don’t anticipate any disruption that would affect our overall numbers for the year, I wouldn’t think,” Mr Wilson told the Irish Independent.

“If there are delays or whatever, we’ve got to work through them,” he added. “You’ve got lots of workarounds that you can do, but I don’t anticipate anything. We could do without it. As soon as we know more, and if there are any implications, we’ll update the response.”

Max jets were grounded around the world between 2019 and 2020 following two fatal crashes that occurred as a result of a flaw with its flight control system.

Mr Wilson said any discussions with Boeing about a new aircraft order are now solely predicted on pricing rather than any production or other issues that the aircraft manufacturer has had in the past or currently.

The airline will have a 600-stong fleet by 2026.

He was speaking after Ryanair announced plans to spend €40m expanding its aircraft maintenance facility at Dublin Airport.

The four-bay hangar will create more than 200 jobs for engineers and mechanics, according to the airline.

The 120,000 sqft hangar will provide line maintenance for Ryanair jets. The airline is basing 33 aircraft at Dublin Airport this summer.