Ryanair carries record 16.9 million passengers in August

Ryanair flight FR1964 takes off from Dublin Airport's new North Runway.

Ryanair’s passenger traffic grew to 16.9 million travellers in August, a new record and well above pre-pandemic levels.

Traffic was up 52pc compared to August 2021 and up 13pc on August 2019.

The low-cost carrier said it had sold 96pc of its available seats in the month, up 14pc on August 2021.

It operated over 92,800 flights in August.

In the 12 months to August, Ryanair carried 148 million passengers in total, up 236pc on the year to August 2021 and equal to pre-pandemic levels.

That is despite March bookings being damaged by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, with the carrier selling just 87pc of available seats in the month and carrying 11.2 million passengers.

Ryanair operates 3,000 flights a day to various European destinations.

Flights have continued despite strikes in Spain and threatened action in other markets.

The airline aims to grow traffic to 165 million passengers across the financial year, a rise of 11pc on pre-Covid levels of 148 million.

The airline shook off airport disruption and a volatile cost environment to beat quarterly earnings expectations in its first financial quarter of this year.

Ryanair reported profit after tax of €170m for the three months ending in June, as traffic bounced back strongly following the easing of Covid restrictions.

The result was a major turnaround on a loss of €273m in the same quarter last year, but not back to the level of the last pre-Covid quarter in 2020, when the company made €243m.

Revenues soared by 602pc year-on-year to reach €2.6bn and passenger numbers recovered strongly as travel restrictions were removed and the appetite for travel returned.

But operating costs rose 250pc to €2.38bn, including a massive 560pc increase in fuel costs to €1bn, despite 80pc of the company’s fuel supply being hedged at lower than market prices.

Ryanair chief executive Michael O’Leary said this week that the carrier was set to overtake easyJet as the UK’s major airline, according to The Guardian.

At a press conference in London, he predicted air fares would rise between 3pc and 5pc in the coming years and said Ryanair would do well in a recession, the newspaper said.