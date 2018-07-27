Ryanair calls on union to stop Aer Lingus pilot from 'interfering' in talks to avoid more strikes

RYANAIR has called on a union to stop an Aer Lingus pilot from “interfering” in talks to avoid more strikes.

The budget airline said Fórsa should remove Captain Evan Cullen from the negotiations “if further strikes are to be avoided”.

It said it has suffered a downturn in fares and bookings in Ireland and Aer Lingus has been the direct beneficiary.

Mr Cullen is the president of the Irish Airline Pilots Association, which is a division of Fórsa.

Ryanair pilots went on strike in a row over pay and conditions (Niall Carson/PA)

Members of the association are planning a fourth strike next Friday in a row over their terms and conditions.

Another 3,500 passengers will be affected when 20 out of 300 flights will be cancelled on the day.

Fórsa said Mr Cullen has not attended the talks that have taken place between union negotiators and management.

However Ryanair, claimed Fórsa is not in control of the negotiations.

Low-cost airline Ryanair has warned over job losses for more than 100 pilots and 200 cabin crew as it revealed plans to cut its Dublin-based aircraft fleet by 20%, blaming recent pilot strike action (Niall Carson/PA)

“Forsa is being misled by, and deferring to, an Aer Lingus pilot for decisions in this process,” it said in a statement.

The airline said this helps to explain why Ryanair has signed recognition agreements with bigger unions in the UK, Italy and Germany. However, it said it has made no progress in Ireland with a small group made up of just 25pc of Irish pilots.

“To date, Ryanair has suffered three days of strikes by 25pc of its Irish pilots,” it said.

“Instead of accepting Ryanair’s invitation to meet on Wednesday, Fórsa called a fourth strike day. Ryanair has seen a downturn in air fares and forward bookings in Ireland.

“The direct beneficiary of these actions has been Aer Lingus, the company, which employs Captain Evan Cullen as a pilot.

“Ryanair’s Irish business, and Irish jobs are being damaged by this competitor pilot, and Aer Lingus is the direct beneficiary of his actions.”

A spokesperson said Fórsa has failed to remove Aer Lingus pilots from the process, which is “like a Dunnes Stores manager negotiating with Tesco’s on behalf of Tesco’s workers”.

The airline published a letter it said was written by Mr Cullen to the Dublin Airport Authority last June warning them of a series of one or two day strikes during the months of July and August. This was before the Ryanair strike ballot ended.

It said it submitted written proposals to Fórsa after agreeing to a master seniority list for pilots, which is their key demand.

It said it has agreed to nine of the eleven things that Forsa wanted.

“There’s only two left that Fórsa can’t explain because they contradict each other and damage Irish pilots,” it said.

A Fórsa spokesperson said Ryanair’s “so-called evidence” is a union branch chairperson giving the police advance notice of a possible picket if a ballot is passed.

“This is normal practice in a dispute at the airport as permission is required,” he said.

“There is no non-Ryanair pilot on our negotiating team, and this letter is not evidence that there is.”

He said it is common practice that unions would ensure there were no negotiators that worked for competitors on their negotiating teams.

