Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary ‘at war’ with travel agents, US court told

Booking.com wants airline boss to submit deposition in US court case brought over alleged screen-scraping of fares

Lawyer for Booking.com have blasted Ryanair chief executive Michael O’Leary and the airline for what they insist is a “concerted scheme to eliminate competition from travel agents”.

They claim he is the ‘general’ in a ‘war’ he is leading against travel agencies.

They have asked a Delaware court to force Mr O’Leary to make himself available for deposition in an ongoing legal case and for Ryanair to produce documents that Booking.com says it has so far refused to provide.

Ryanair has sued Booking.com and its subsidiaries including Kayak and Priceline in the United States for alleged screen-scraping of its fares. Screen-scraping involves a third party accessing an airline’s website and often offering that airline’s fares to its own customers via its own website.

“Misleadingly cloaked as a ‘computer fraud’ case and filed in the United States, where Ryanair does not even fly, the lawsuit is really an anti-consumer tactic by Ryanair to limit travellers’ choices and destroy competition,” lawyers for Booking.com have told the judge hearing the case.

Last month, the lawyers requested that a number of Ryanair executives make themselves available for deposition on dates this month. Mr O’Leary was requested to give a deposition on August 23.

But Ryanair has refused to provide documents in Mr O’Leary’s possession, or to make him available for deposition.

Lawyers for Mr O’Leary said in an email to the defendants last month that they have “failed to explain” why they believe “they are entitled to know the sources of documents that exist in Mr O’Leary’s possession”. They added that “Mr O’Leary lacks unique or superior knowledge of facts relevant to the disputed issues in this litigation compared to other lower-level employees”.

But Booking.com’s legal team have insisted they are entitled to relevant documents in Mr O’Leary’s possession and to depose him.

“Mr O’Leary is the leader and public face of the Ryanair airline and he has made countless public statements in that capacity on topics of central relevance to this litigation,” they said. “Without seeing his documents, we cannot know the precise metes and bounds of his involvement in every issue.”

Ryanair has even claimed that Mr O’Leary “does not have an email address, use email or dictate emails”.

In the letter to Judge William Bryson last week, the Booking.com lawyers said that Mr O’Leary has “personal knowledge and involvement” in key issues related to the claims and counterclaims in the action.

“Mr O’Leary’s malice toward travel agents and statements that ‘eventually we will shut them down’ reflect Ryanair’s true motive behind its CFAA [Computer Fraud and Abuse Act] claims, its defamatory statements about [the] defendants and its interference with defendants’ customers,” they insisted.

Last week, a group representing online agents including Booking.com, sent an open letter to UK regulators claiming the airline could be in breach of UK data protection rules due to the amount of data passengers who’ve booked a Ryanair flight with the agents are required to provide to the airline in order to be able to access their booking details and check-in.

Ryanair retorted that the passengers are being “duped” and “overcharged” by a group of online travel agents “who unlawfully scrape Ryanair’s website”.