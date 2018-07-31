RYANAIR boss Michael O’Leary lost out on almost €1m in bonus pay last year after volunteering to waive all of his performance bonuses as a result of the pilot rostering failure at the airline.

RYANAIR boss Michael O’Leary lost out on almost €1m in bonus pay last year after volunteering to waive all of his performance bonuses as a result of the pilot rostering failure at the airline.

Ryanair boss loses out on €1m after waiving his performance bonuses

Mr O’Leary’s decision to forsake his bonus came in spite of record revenues of €7.15bn, profits of €1.45bn and passenger numbers of 130 million at the airline in 2017/18.

The decision by Mr O’Leary to waive all performance bonuses is revealed in the Ryanair annual report for 2017/18.

Mr O’Leary received a bonus payment of €950,000 in 2016/17 as part of his deal with the airline.

He is eligible for a performance bonus of up to 100pc of salary dependent upon the achievement of certain financial and personal targets.

Read more: Ryanair board under pressure as profits drop and strike action rumbles on

However, the controversy around the pilot rostering failure last September and the impact on the airline led Mr O’Leary to say no to the board for any bonus for himself for 2017/18.

This resulted in Mr O’Leary’s overall pay package decreasing from €3.25m to €2.3m last year.

The news comes as it emerged that Ryanair passengers may face more disruption after pilots based in Germany overwhelmingly backed industrial action in a ballot.

Members of the Vereinigung Cockpit union voted by 96pc in favour of industrial action.

In a statement, the union said industrial action "like in other European countries" seems unavoidable – but it has not said what form it will take.

The ballot result comes as Irish-based pilots are due to hold a fourth 24-hour stoppage this Friday.

The German union said any action will be announced at least 24 hours ahead of time to give the travelling public time to make other arrangements.

German-based pilots do not have to give as much notice as Irish-based ones, who are legally required to inform their employer seven days in advance.

The union said it is demanding working conditions similar to those found at competitors, including TUIfly.

Meanwhile, Ryanair has invited the union for the striking Irish-based pilots – Fórsa – to talks on Saturday, the day after this week’s strike.

Online Editors