Ryanair blasts 'blunderbuss' demands in US legal case

Pension fund's lawyers seek 20-year-old documents from budget airline

Access: Lawyers for the Alabama pension fund want documents and communications regarding Michael O'Leary's public statements. Photo: REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/File Photo

Access: Lawyers for the Alabama pension fund want documents and communications regarding Michael O’Leary’s public statements. Photo: REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/File Photo

John Mulligan Twitter Email

Lawyers for Ryanair and its CEO, Michael O’Leary, have blasted attempts by an Alabama pension fund to extend the scope of document discovery as far back as 20 years. They've accused the fund’s legal team of serving “blunderbuss document requests” in a case that has its roots in a pilot rostering debacle at the airline in 2017.

The Alabama fund sued Ryanair and Mr O’Leary in 2018, claiming they had made false and misleading statements to shareholders regarding employment issues at the airline.

In late 2017, Ryanair dramatically said it would recognise trade unions.

