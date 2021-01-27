Ryanair blasts 'blunderbuss' demands in US legal case

Lawyers for Ryanair and its CEO, Michael O’Leary, have blasted attempts by an Alabama pension fund to extend the scope of document discovery as far back as 20 years. They've accused the fund’s legal team of serving “blunderbuss document requests” in a case that has its roots in a pilot rostering debacle at the airline in 2017.

The Alabama fund sued Ryanair and Mr O’Leary in 2018, claiming they had made false and misleading statements to shareholders regarding employment issues at the airline.

In late 2017, Ryanair dramatically said it would recognise trade unions.

The pension fund alleged that increased costs as a result of unionisation at Ryanair, as well as lower profits, wiped out “millions” in shareholder value.

The claims have been strenuously rejected by Ryanair and Mr O’Leary.

Read More

Last summer, a New York court said many of the complaints made against the airline and its boss by the pension fund didn’t have any actionable basis.

“This court has limited plaintiffs’ claims to a single, overarching theory of liability: that defendants allegedly downplayed the likelihood that Ryanair would recognise externally organised unions for the purposes of labour negotiations, while purportedly knowing that recognition was likely or imminent,” noted Ryanair’s and Mr O’Leary’s lawyers in a fresh submission to the court as the pension fund seeks extensive document discovery.

“Notwithstanding the decision, plaintiffs later served blunderbuss document requests seeking discovery on many of the topics that were explicitly dismissed and for time periods that are not relevant to the remaining claim,” their lawyers added.

“After December 15, 2017, no investor could have been misled by any statements that Ryanair would not recognise unions because Ryanair plainly announced on that date that it would do so,” they have insisted.

The lawyers said the pension fund for fire officers and police officers in the city of Birmingham, Alabama, has now insisted that it is entitled to documents stretching back as far as 1997, “more than 20 years prior to the period in which plaintiffs have alleged fraud and well outside the time period likely to be even marginally relevant to plaintiffs’ claims”.

“That extraordinarily broad request should be denied,” the lawyers for Ryanair and Mr O’Leary have urged the court, adding that the 20-year-old documentation sought would be considered “ancient” under Federal rules of evidence.

“Even if such dated documents could have some marginal relevance to defendants’ state of mind during the class period 20 years later, such an overbroad time period is fundamentally out of line with the needs of this case, as evidenced by numerous decisions limiting discovery to significantly shorter time periods,” they added.

The lawyers for the Alabama pension fund want access to all documents and communications regarding Michael O’Leary’s public statements concerning the likelihood that Ryanair would recognise unions during his tenure at Ryanair.