Ryanair ad among complaints upheld by Advertising Standards Authority

A complaint made against Ryanair’s promise of free reserved seats for children under 12 has been upheld by the Advertising Standards Authority (ASAI).

Ryanair was among one of seven companies found to have breached the ASAI’s code on grounds related to misleading consumers, as well as environmental claims, price and safety.

The complaint lodged against the airline related to a pop-up at the booking stage within the Ryanair app which stated that there would be free reserved seating for children under 12.

It added: “At least one adult on this booking must buy a reserved seat and 4 children under 12 will get free reserved seats.”

Upon investigation, the complainant said less than half of the seats on the flight being booked were available free of charge to passengers under the age of 12.

If these seats were already booked, an additional charge was required by Ryanair to secure seats together.

In response to the complaint, Ryanair said that 63pc of seats on-board its flights were typically available to be assigned for free to children under 12.

It added that the booking process indicated that seating selection was subject to availability.

The ASAI upheld this complaint against the airline on the basis that it was likely to mislead due to the “lack of conditionality on the offer.” The absence of any accessible link to terms and conditions was also cited as a further issue.

The ASAI received a number of complaints related to an advertisement for the Galway International Arts Festival (GIAF), which was sponsored by Flogas.

This advertisement said the festival was powered by “green energy.” Complainants noted that some venues relied on mains power, which may not be renewable.

Others pointed to the use of a diesel generator during the festival.

GIAF said its reference to “green energy” related to how the festival had been powered “to some extent” by sustainable energy. The ASAI stated that consumers would believe that all power used was renewable following the advertisement, misleading visitors.

A complaint against Insurer 123.ie was also upheld following a TV advert that featured a dog sticking its head out of a moving vehicle.

This was in breach of the ASAI code related to unsafe practices as it was not apparent to viewers that the dog was appropriately restrained in the car