Ryanair accused of bullying its staff by threatening further base closures

A British pilots' association has accused Ryanair of bullying its staff by threatening base closures.

BALPA, which represents Ryanair pilots in the UK, has accused the airline of using the threat of base closures to bully its staff.

Ryanair shut its base in Eindhoven on November 5, moving 16 pilots who operate flights from the southern Dutch airport to locations abroad in order to cut costs.

Another base closure occurred in Bremen, Germany in addition to the reduction to the airline's fleet at Niederrhein, from five to three aircraft.

BALPA General Secretary, Brian Strutton, said that this action was taken "in retaliation after pilots took strike action in Germany and the Netherlands"

"Now Ryanair are also threatening the closure of two bases in the Canary Islands if cabin crew do not sign collective agreements by 18th January 2019.

"Unfortunately, we regard this as indicative of the way Ryanair are choosing to engage with their staff representatives. It appears that Ryanair management at the highest levels simply do not understand how to deal with unions.

"These heavy-handed tactics have no part to play in the modern industrial relations we are seeking to build in Ryanair. These are people’s lives and people’s jobs and they deserve to be treated with respect”

Ryanair have been contacted for comment.

Online Editors