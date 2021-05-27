| 9.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Ryan-backed 'sky taxis' venture to invest millions in Shannon facility

Securing the hi-tech pioneer for Shannon’s new Future Mobility Campus is a significant coup 

Duncan Walker, chief executive of Skyports Expand

Close

Duncan Walker, chief executive of Skyports

Duncan Walker, chief executive of Skyports

Duncan Walker, chief executive of Skyports

John Mulligan Twitter Email

UK air-transport infrastructure group Skyports – which is backed by Declan Ryan’s Irelandia Aviation – is investing millions of euro to establish a base at Shannon’s new Future Mobility Campus Ireland, the Irish Independent has learned.

Skyports is a global leader in developing infrastructure for urban air-mobility technology, such as electric air taxis, and securing its presence is a significant coup for Shannon. The company also provides cargo deliveries by drone.

Most Watched

Privacy