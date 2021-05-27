Ryan-backed 'sky taxis' venture to invest millions in Shannon facility

UK air-transport infrastructure group Skyports – which is backed by Declan Ryan’s Irelandia Aviation – is investing millions of euro to establish a base at Shannon’s new Future Mobility Campus Ireland, the Irish Independent has learned.

Skyports is a global leader in developing infrastructure for urban air-mobility technology, such as electric air taxis, and securing its presence is a significant coup for Shannon. The company also provides cargo deliveries by drone.

Skyports CEO Duncan Walker told the Irish Independent that the company plans to test drone services, as well as vertical take-off passenger services from Shannon.

He also revealed that Skyports has just embarked on a funding round that will see it raise more than £100m (€115m) by mid-summer.

That funding round will almost certainly include existing investors, which apart from Irelandia also include Deutsche Bahn Digital Ventures, Groupe ADP (formerly Aéroports de Paris) and Levitate Capital. Irelandia invested for the first time last year.

Mr Ryan now sits on the Skyports board. His father, Tony, co-founded Ryanair, while Mr Ryan has established low-cost airlines in Latin American under the Viva Air group.

“It’s a great area, because it’s controlled airspace,” said Mr Walker of Skyports’ decision to establish a base near Shannon Airport. That means drones can interact with a live air-traffic environment.

Skyports expects to operate its first flights at Shannon by September. It will also eventually interact with nearby towns such as Ennis, said Mr Walker.

Skyports, which has also teamed up with Dublin drone-trainer Avtrain as part of the move, will install one of its vertiports at Shannon to eventually enable passenger and other flights. The firm is already in the process of establishing its first such facilities in Singapore and Paris.

“The plan is to be flying by September,” said Mr Walker. “Between now and then it’s all about agreeing routes, agreeing the relevant permits, takeoff and landing areas.”

Future Mobility Campus Ireland was established by Shannon Group, which owns Shannon Airport. The campus provides testbed facilities for land- and air-based autonomous vehicles. Jaguar Land Rover is a lead partner.