Russian invasion of Ukraine creating supply chain crisis

Businesses across agriculture, food production, manufacturing and construction are bracing themselves for widespread commodity shortages and inflationary pressure due to the war in Ukraine.

Russia, Belarus and Ukraine are big exporters of agricultural products such as wheat and fertiliser. Russia, waging war against Ukraine, is also a key exporter of oil and gas to Europe. Economic sanctions have been implemented to target its economy, leading to prices of wheat, fertiliser, and oil and gas surging.

