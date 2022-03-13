Russian invasion of Ukraine creating supply chain crisis

Businesses across agriculture, food production, manufacturing and construction are bracing themselves for widespread commodity shortages and inflationary pressure due to the war in Ukraine.

Russia, Belarus and Ukraine are big exporters of agricultural products such as wheat and fertiliser. Russia, waging war against Ukraine, is also a key exporter of oil and gas to Europe. Economic sanctions have been implemented to target its economy, leading to prices of wheat, fertiliser, and oil and gas surging.

Liam Woulfe, managing director of Irish fertiliser distributor Grassland Agro, said fertiliser inventories, essential for growing crops, were low across Europe before the unexpected war. When asked if the situation was at a crisis point, he said, “you can’t not call it a crisis”.

“Every ton of material we have in stock or on ships that are supposed to be arriving here in the next three or four weeks, every bit of that is contract sold already,” he said. “We have no discretionary stock between now and the end of April. This has never happened before.”

Grassland Agro, which is owned by French group Timac Agro, is among Ireland’s most prominent agricultural fertiliser sellers. Its most recent results for 2020 showed a turnover of over €97.1m.

Woulfe said a potential shortage of fertiliser and price increases for the commodity could affect farm output over the next couple of years. Demand for fertilisers is high in Ireland at present, with farmers going into planting season.

Surging commodity costs have also affected food producers.

In an analyst call, Martin Huber, chief financial officer of Cuisine de France-owner Aryzta, said pricing was set to increase as sectoral input costs grew. This meant Aryzta would need to have discussions with its customers.

“Important to highlight, due to the volatility in some input costs such as energy, wheat, vegetable oils, and other materials, we will need to revisit and reopen discussions with customers.”

Michael O’Donohoe, boss of Balbriggan-based plastic pipe producer Wavin Ireland, has also been hit with increased input costs at the business. The raw material from which PVC is made is linked to oil prices, leading to a surge in costs at Wavin.

He said it had to issue a note to the market last week of a price increase in June, which it could bring forward to May. The increase could be in the “double digits”.

He also said surging energy prices meant the company would be taking “mitigating steps” at its Balbriggan plant.

O’Donohoe is also president of the Hardware Association Ireland, adding builders also faced price pressure.

He said industry sources told him aluminium, a key compnent in facades, and nickel, which is used in steel, prices had increased. He added timber processing costs – which can be energy-intensive – rose by 300pc over the last 12 months.

O’Donohoe also said products including glues, resins and metals were having cost and availability issues. He highlighted wood fibre, which typically went from Russia to the Baltic States for processing and then for sale in Western Europe, could be in short supply soon.

O’Donohoe believed knock-on consequences could see projects delayed and create credit issues as builders pay more for critical products.