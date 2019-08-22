Rugby stars score bonus pints as Dublin pubs make €415k profit

Two Dublin pubs co-owned by some of the biggest names in Irish rugby last year recorded combined profits of €415,874.

New accounts from the firms behind The Lemon & Duke off Grafton Street and The Bridge 1859 in Ballsbridge show that both pubs enjoyed a lucrative year in the 12 months to the end of February this year.

The Bridge 1859 recorded profits of €271,222 while the Lemon & Duke made €144,652.

The co-owners of the pubs are rugby stars Rob Kearney, Jamie Heaslip, Sean O'Brien and Dave Kearney - all have enjoyed success together playing for Leinster and Ireland.

The four embarked on the pub ventures with Noel Anderson.

"I am very happy with the way things are going and business is even stronger this year at Ballsbridge," said Mr Anderson.

He said that the rugby stars "have busy lives and are active in the business up to a point. They let me run the business."

Mr Anderson said that profits are stronger at The Bridge 1859 due to the higher costs of operating a business in the city centre.

60 to 70 people are employed between the two businesses.

Indo Business