RTÉ will ‘need to be rescued’ states new consultants’ report

Subscription model may replace TV licence

Minister Catherine Martin

Samantha McCaughren Twitter Email

RTÉ faces the prospect of needing to be rescued if its acute funding issues are not addressed, according to a report by independent London-based consultants Mediatique.

Its analysis, which raised the prospect of the Government deciding that public service broadcasting is no longer sustainable, was completed last October and was laid before the Oireachtas in recent weeks.

In a cover letter to Media Minister Catherine Martin, chairman of the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland (BAI) Pauric Travers said that RTÉ’s continual running of deficits is unsustainable.

