RTÉ will get ‘adequate funding’ for public service role, says Finance Minister

RTE will get “adequate funding” to ensure it can continue its public service role, the finance minister has said, while urging people to keep paying their TV licence.

Michael McGrath said the Government would be “monitoring progress” in how the broadcaster, under its new director general, is implementing promised reforms.

He made the comments after Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said any interim funding for RTE would come with conditions.

Last year the public broadcaster negotiated a €50m bridging payment with Media Minister Catherine Martin and Mr McGrath, when he was public spending minister, pending a review its future funding model. RTE’s new director-general, Kevin Bakhurst, said yesterday that the broadcaster "will need it this year as well” as "overall funding for this year and next year is challenging”. He said he was “making the case to Government”.

Mr McGrath said people should “continue to pay" their TV licence fees because "it’s important that they would do so”, but indicated there will be more public funding on the way.

“It’s important that there is adequate funding in place, so I’m not going to pre-empt the estimates process between Minister Martin and, now, [Public Expenditure] Minister [Paschal] Donohoe,” Mr McGrath told reporters on Tuesday afternoon.

"But of course government won’t be blind to what is happening in RTE, and we won’t be blind to the progress or lack thereof that is being made in the necessary reforms.

“We will be monitoring the progress in terms of all of that, but we will ensure there is funding there to sustain public service broadcasting. That is vital for our democracy.”

The Government set itself a limit of €85.9bn for core expenditure in 2023, and has said it will increase core spending by €6.4bn in 2024.

Any extra funding for RTE would come out of one of those envelopes, rather than an extra envelope for one-offs, which has yet to be decided.

Mr McGrath’s comments come after a dramatic day for RTE, with presenter Ryan Tubridy and his agent Noel Kelly facing two separate Oireachtas committee drillings on side payments to the former Late Late Show host totalling €345,000 over a number of years.

The finance minister said the hearings are to reveal new information that should “lance the boil” at the public broadcaster once it is put to RTE executives later in the week.

"Ultimately we have to navigate a way through this we want RTE to come through this and it will,” he said on the margins of a Department of Finance conference in Dublin.

“We won’t shirk from the decisions that this government needs to make, in terms of the future funding of public service broadcasting, generally.

“But we have to lance this boil and the only way to lance the boil is for all the information to be made available.

“And I think now we are beginning to see the full picture. All along, we were seeing different parts of it. The overall picture is now now beginning to emerge and that’s a healthy thing, notwithstanding what it might reveal as being deeply concerning and disturbing, in some respects.”

The government has appointed a forensic accountant to look into RTE’s finances and is conducting two independent reviews into the payments scandal.