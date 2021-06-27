RTÉ, Virgin Media and TG4 join forces to voice concerns about place on digital platforms 

RTÉ and TG4 have joined forces with commercial operator Virgin Media in a plea to the chairman of the Future of the Media Commission about the prominence of Irish channels on streaming and on-demand services.

All three operators have deep concerns about Irish stations being lost on platforms in a digital era.

Minister for Media Catherine Martin recently announced that the Online Safety and Media Regulation Bill would give the planned Media Commission the power to require

pay-TV services such as Sky to guarantee prominence to Irish public service channels and content to ensure they remain “easily findable and discoverable”.