RTE insists ‘volume discounts’ on major advertising spend the norm

RTÉ has acknowledged that it does provide so called ‘volume discounts’ to big advertising spenders but said the process is normal and reflected in its audited financial accounts.

In a statement issued in response to an article in today’s Sunday Independent by a whistleblower who said the discounts may be worth as much as €50m in the past decade the broadcaster said it is satisfied that the manner in which it grants discounts is compliant with competition law.

In its annual published accounts, RTÉ reports its total commercial revenues net of any commission and volume discounts, the statement said.

Auditors have reviewed that commercial income as part of their annual audit and that no issues have been raised in relation to controls over volume discounts, it said.

Licence fee income represents around 55pc of RTÉ’s total income, with the rest coming from commercial activities, which are subject to annual oversight by what was the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland (BAI) and now Comisiún Na Meán.

RTÉ said it offers all media buying agencies an industry standard 15pc commission.

“In addition, through contractual negotiation RTÉ (and other media organisations) agree a volume discount. The volume discount is determined by the volume of spend a given media agency makes with a media organisation each year."

If volumes or orders are larger then greater discounts typically apply, it said but the broadcaster said the detail of those discounts are commercially sensitive.