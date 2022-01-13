Ørsted to develop wind farm in Antrim to supply energy to Amazon

Danish firm Ørsted is to develop a 16 megawatt wind farm in county Antrim.

The onshore wind farm, located at Ballykeel, is being built to supply green energy to US multinational Amazon.

Ballykeel was acquired by Ørsted in June last year. This final investment decision follows the long-term fixed-price corporate power purchase agreement (CPPA) signed with Amazon announced in December, under which Amazon will off-take all power produced by the wind farm, Ørsted said in a statement.

The wind farm is expected to be operational next year and will bring Ørsted onshore capacity in Ireland to 372mega watt in operation and under construction.

“I’m delighted that we’re continuing to bring renewable projects in Northern Ireland to FID [final investment decision], and we look forward to completing the Ballykeel project in close cooperation with Amazon,” Kieran White, vice president and managing director of Ireland & UK Onshore in Ørsted, said.

“This project is the first project in Northern Ireland to reach FID under a corporate PPA, which shows that it’s possible to add green power to the Northern Ireland grid in the absence of government subsidies for renewable projects.”

Last April Ørsted purchased Brookfield Renewable Ireland for €571m after looking at potential acquisitions in the European market for a year.

Brookfield entered the market here when it bought the Bord Gáis wind farm assets for about €700m, as one of a trio of investors who acquired the former semi-state company when it was privatised in 2014 during a wider sale of State assets following the EU/IMF Bailout. In 2017 Brookfield made a $9m (€7.5m) profit selling 20pc of the assets to Greencoat Capital.

Ørsted, which employs over 6,600 staff, reported revenue of €7.1bn in 2020.