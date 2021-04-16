Ørsted buys Brookfield Renewable Ireland for €571m

Danish group Ørsted has purchased Brookfield Renewable Ireland for €571m.

Under the terms of the deal Ørsted will acquire a 100pc equity interest in Brookfield’s existing Ireland and UK onshore wind business.

The agreement is based on an enterprise valuation of Brookfield of €571m as of 31 December 2020. The final price will be subject to “customary adjustments,” according to a statement from Ørsted.

Cork headquartered Brookfield is a developer, owner, and operator of onshore wind farms.

It has a portfolio of 389 Mega Watt in operation and under construction, 149 MW advanced development, and more than 1 Giga Watt of development pipeline in Ireland and the UK.

Declan Flanagan, CEO of Ørsted’s onshore business unit, said: “We’re excited to acquire BRI, which has a strong strategic and operational fit to Ørsted combined with what we believe to be very complementary business cultures.”

“The Irish and UK onshore markets offer attractive fundamentals, projects at scale, and value creation through a mix of development projects and repowering opportunities.”

Brookfield’s existing management team will continue to run the business, which will be integrated into Ørsted’s onshore business unit over time.

Ørsted first entered the onshore renewables business in 2018 with an initial focus on the United States. Today, the company said its onshore business has an operating and in-construction portfolio of 4 GW of wind and solar and a “strong” pipeline of further projects in development.

Building on the success of the US business, Ørsted has been evaluating opportunities to enter the onshore renewables business in Europe.

Law firm McCann FitzGerald advised Brookfield.

Online Editors