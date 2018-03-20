One of Ireland's most prestigious medical training groups has gone digital with a new mobile app for trainee clinicians.

Royal College of Physicians of Ireland continues digital transformation with new mobile app

The Royal College of Physicians of Ireland (RCPI) has teamed up with Discerning Digital consultancy to deliver the product which allows the medics to keep up-to-date with their training.

Users can use the mobile app as a one-stop-shop to access education materials, book courses and events, and network with professionals from the same discipline. The launch of the product is part of a group-wide digital transformation project for RCPI, which is now entering its fourth year, with UK-based Discerning Digital as its digital strategy and implementation partner.

RCPI Deputy Chief Executive Officer Joanna Holly said the group's members "told us they needed better access to our services that make them world-leading clinicians, and they needed the flexibility to work when they could, wherever they were". "The RCPI app helps them do this and more," she said.

Discerning Digital MD Richard Lucas

Discerning Digital has built the Single Sign On feature into the app, enabling members to login only once to access multiple digital services. "Building the RCPI app has helped us reach time-poor clinical trainees and support them in the most efficient, effective ways," Discerning Digital MD Richard Lucas said.

"It has also given us key insight into the technological transformation opportunity that exists in healthcare and highlights why more organisations need to be as proactive in the technology space as RCPI."

