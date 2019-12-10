Roscommon GAA raffles €815k London apartment to raise funds

Considering a move to London, but concerned you won’t be able to afford to live there?

Roscommon GAA and Club Rossie are running a competition where the lucky winner will win a home in the capital city.

Located in London City Island, the two-bedroom apartment which is up for grabs is worth €815,000 (£695,000).

The area, located a stone’s throw from Canary Wharf, is home to some of the UK’s main cultural institutions, including English National Ballet, London Film School and several leading art galleries.

Tickets for the raffle cost €100, and the proceeds will be used to fund the re-development of Roscommon’s GAA stadium, Dr Hyde Park and and the development of the Dermot Earley Centre of Excellence.

A maximum of 100,000 tickets are available for sale, and the draw will take place on Sunday, 10 May next year, one week after Roscommon are due to travel to London for their first game of the 2020 football championship.

Roscommon native and chief executive of Ballymore, Sean Mulryan, is the developer of London City Island. He is providing the apartment at a discounted price.

Commenting on the competition, he said he was “very pleased” to be able to provide support.

Last year the county ran a similar competition, giving participants the chance to win a three-bed home in Dublin 15. The competition grossed €1.4m and netted €943,000 once all expenses, including marketing and the purchase of the house were covered.

Pat Compton, chairman of Club Rossie, said: “Last year’s #WinAHouseInDublin competition made an incredible impact on Roscommon GAA.

The support we received from Ballymore, the interest generated and the success that it was both locally and internationally just exceeded our wildest imaginations.”

This year the organisation will need to make €800,000 in order to break even. All other funds raised in excess of this will go towards the stadium and Centre of Excellence.

Online Editors