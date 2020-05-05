Bestseller: Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar Jones in the TV adaptation of Sally Rooney’s ‘Normal People’

Bumper sales of the paperback edition of Sally Rooney's phenomenon 'Normal People' contributed to record sales of €33.29m at the Irish arm of WH Smith last year.

New figures show revenues at WH Smith Ireland increased 7pc to €33.2m from €31.1m in the 12 months to the end of August.

Higher costs at the company contributed to pre-tax profits reducing by 5pc to €3.17m.

The paperback edition of Ms Rooney's second novel was released in May last year, in time for summer sales at WH Smith's airport shops here and the book went on to become the second best-selling book of the year with 41,513 copies sold here.

It was only slightly outsold by Heather Morris's 'The Tattooist of Auschwitz', which sold 41,627 copies.

The novel - the TV adaptation of which is currently receiving rave reviews - sold 320,607 copies in the UK last year.

WH Smith operated a network of stores at Dublin Airport in the period under review and the business shared in the dividend from the record 32.9 million passengers travelling through the airport in 2019.

The retail firm today operates eight stores at Dublin Airport and two at Cork Airport while it also maintains a presence at Shannon Airport.

The Covid-19 pandemic has resulted in passenger numbers at Irish airports collapsing and the WH Smith Group has reported that the virus may knock £130m off sales this year.

The statement stressed: "WH Smith is a resilient business with a strong balance sheet, substantial cash liquidity and strong cashflow.

"The group has a strong management team in place and has consistently demonstrated that it can adapt and respond quickly to changing market conditions. Over the longer term, the board remains confident in the strategy and believes the group is well-positioned to benefit from the normalisation and growth of the global travel market."

The Irish unit didn't pay a dividend last year after paying a dividend of €4.5m in fiscal 2018.

At the end of August, the Irish unit employed 163 people, a drop of three on the 166 employed at the end of August 2018. Staff costs last year increased marginally to €3.07m from €3.03m.

The profit last year takes account of non-cash depreciation costs of €310,874. The firm's shareholder funds at the end of August last year totalled €6m. Its cash pile increased sharply to €2.3m from €1.6m.

The firm increased its gross profit to €18.67m from €17.35m after the firm's cost of sales increased to €14.6m from €13.8m, and recorded post-tax profits of €2.76m after incurring a tax charge of €413,243.

The company's distribution costs totalled €13.8m and €1.68m in administrative expenses.

In 2009, WH Smith opened its first two stores at Shannon Airport before establishing outlets in Dublin Airport.

Irish Independent