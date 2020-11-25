Roll-on roll-off freight helps mitigate fall in revenue at Irish Ferries operator

Irish Ferries operator ICG has reported an increase in its roll-on roll-off freight traffic in the ten months to end of October.

Roll-on roll-off freight carryings were up 4pc compared with 2019, according to a trading update from ICG.

This was ICG's biggest division in terms of volume during the period.

Overall revenue fell by 26pc to €229m when compared to the same period last year.

The group has cash and undrawn committed credit facilities at 31 October of €232.4m and net debt of €96.7m.

The ferries division has faced “challenging” trading conditions in its Irish Ferries passenger business following the continuation of travel restrictions across the European Union, first introduced in mid-March as a consequence of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the year to 21 November car volumes are down 67pc, with total passenger volumes down 68pc compared with 2019. This has had a material impact on passenger revenues, which were 71pc lower year-on-year.

ICG said the retention of the Common Travel Area (CTA) between Britain and Ireland is of “major benefit” to the tourism and hospitality sectors in Ireland.

However, it said the current government position, of asking people from Britain who visit Ireland to restrict their movements for two weeks, is not consistent with that of the British government who do not require people travelling to Britain from Ireland to restrict their movements.

“In addition, there continues to be an anomaly whereby people from Britain visiting Ireland by travelling through Belfast and Larne are not asked to restrict their movements. We continue to press the Irish Government on this issue,” ICG said.

In ICG’s container and terminal division, the impact of Covid-19 has been more limited.

Compared to the prior year, to 21 November container shipments are down 9pc with container lifts at its terminals in Dublin and Belfast down 12pc.

The group warned that any slowdown in either the British or Irish economy as a result of Brexit will likely have an effect on Irish Ferries’ carryings.

ICG says it is continuing to work with all relevant regulatory authorities to ensure that its systems are prepared for the end of the transition period.

“Our customers also need to be prepared for the administrative changes that will come about when trading with the UK from 1 January 2021, regardless of a deal between the EU and the UK,” it added.

Online Editors